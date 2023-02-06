Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

MHK opened at $125.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.