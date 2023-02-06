IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.