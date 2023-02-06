IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.74 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $147.54.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.