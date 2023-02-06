IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.74 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $147.54.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
