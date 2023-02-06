IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,178 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

