IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 700.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

