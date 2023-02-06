IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 97.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RLMD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $4.12 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

