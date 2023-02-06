IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.44% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSEARCA:ZSL opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.