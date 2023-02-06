SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stock Holdings Increased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 396.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE opened at $92.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

