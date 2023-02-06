Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

MAA opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

