IMC Chicago LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.



