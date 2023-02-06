New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,756 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of ChampionX worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChampionX Price Performance

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

