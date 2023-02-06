PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.55 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

