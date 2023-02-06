J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $197.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

