OLD National Bancorp IN Has $227,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $375.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $486.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. KeyCorp cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.