OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $238,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $295.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

