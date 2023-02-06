Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

OKTA stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $203.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

