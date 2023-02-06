Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
