Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

