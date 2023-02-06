KBC Group NV Has $979,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEY opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.