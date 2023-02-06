KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,628,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

