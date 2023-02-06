Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $122,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orange by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.40 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

