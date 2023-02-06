KBC Group NV Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

