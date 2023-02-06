KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.
Teradyne Price Performance
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
