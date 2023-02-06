KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.