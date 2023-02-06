Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lyft by 428.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lyft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 1.0 %

LYFT opened at $17.38 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

About Lyft

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

