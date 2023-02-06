KBC Group NV Sells 300,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

