Virtu Financial LLC Sells 598 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

