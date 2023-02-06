Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.9% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Under Armour by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Under Armour by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

