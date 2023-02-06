KBC Group NV Acquires 40,850 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

KBC Group NV grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.