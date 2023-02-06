Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 90.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trinseo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 436.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

TSE stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

