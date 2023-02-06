Virtu Financial LLC Invests $350,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

