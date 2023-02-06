KBC Group NV Acquires 1,147 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

