Inspire Investing LLC Sells 990 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 3.9 %

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.