ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.70 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

