GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 189.31%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Stock Down 15.3 %

NYSE EAF opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 79.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 554,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

