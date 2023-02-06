The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 132,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 415,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

