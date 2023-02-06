LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after buying an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,163,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after buying an additional 208,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

