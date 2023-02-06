LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,009,000 after buying an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,163,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after buying an additional 208,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

