Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.
MEOH stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
