Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Methanex by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.