Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.1 %

RGA opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

