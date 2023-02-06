Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.1 %
RGA opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
