United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.