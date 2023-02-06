Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $66.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
