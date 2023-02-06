Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Twist Bioscience

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

