Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46, Yahoo Finance reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $102.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

