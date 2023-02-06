Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46, Yahoo Finance reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 6.5 %
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $102.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
