Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,612.55 or 0.07071867 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $5.35 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,057,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,057,052.41660093 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,612.88658823 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,476,510.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

