Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.