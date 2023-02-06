Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06312851 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,268,672.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

