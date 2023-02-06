Shentu Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $73.67 million and $5.07 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00427367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.29 or 0.29149748 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00429139 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,453,367 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

