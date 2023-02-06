Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Harmony has a total market cap of $341.40 million and $59.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,775,359,866 coins and its circulating supply is 13,080,259,866 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

