Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.85-$17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

ATKR opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atkore by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,851,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,940,000.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

