KuCoin Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00037675 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $845.15 million and $1.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00427367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.29 or 0.29149748 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00429139 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

