Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $31.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00062554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024267 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

