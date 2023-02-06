Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SON opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

