State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $84.68 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

